Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell May Face Lengthy Jail Time For Attempted Child Endangerment

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell made a name for himself in showbiz thanks to series like The Amanda Show and of course Drake & Josh (although his dynamic with Josh Peck hasn't always matched what they portrayed on the show). Now, however, the actor is facing what could potentially be lengthy jail time for attempted child endangerment, as well as one other charge, due to his behavior toward a then-15-year-old girl. Bell has pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor, which combined could mean years behind bars.