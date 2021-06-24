Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell May Face Lengthy Jail Time For Attempted Child Endangerment

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell made a name for himself in showbiz thanks to series like The Amanda Show and of course Drake & Josh (although his dynamic with Josh Peck hasn't always matched what they portrayed on the show). Now, however, the actor is facing what could potentially be lengthy jail time for attempted child endangerment, as well as one other charge, due to his behavior toward a then-15-year-old girl. Bell has pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor, which combined could mean years behind bars.

www.cinemablend.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Child Endangerment#Time Travel#Wkyc Channel 3#Canadian#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
CelebritiesWRGB

'Drake and Josh' star charged with crimes against a child

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Jared Drake Bell, known for his role as Drake in the hit Nickelodeon television show "Drake and Josh" was charged Friday with crimes against a child. According to arrest reports obtained by Sinclair Broadcast Group, the 34-year-old musician is charged with attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday and was released on a $2,500 bond, according to court records.
Behind Viral VideosRadar Online.com

Drake Bell Teams Up With Lori Loughlin For Teen Girl's Viral TikTok Following His Child Endangerment Arrest

Drake Bell joined forces with Lori Loughlin to create a unique video following his child endangerment arrest. The 31-year-old former Nickelodeon star -- who is currently out on bail after being taken into custody by Cleveland police on June 3 -- put on a huge smile to team up with the disgraced Fuller House actress, who knows all about life behind bars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
CelebritiesPopculture

Drake Bell Faces Multiple Years in Prison Following Child Endangerment Arrest

Actor Drake Bell could face as long as two years in prison after his criminal hearing on Wednesday, June 23. The former Nickelodeon star pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles over an incident that took place in 2017. According to a report by PEOPLE, the convictions could put him behind bars for two full years.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Drake Bell Celebrates 35th Birthday At Disneyland After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment — Photos

Keeping up appearances? Drake Bell appeared every inch a doting dude during a day at The Happiest Place on Earth — despite pleading guilty to child endangerment. The Drake & Josh alum — who was seemingly rocking a wedding band — celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, June 27, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with an unidentified woman and a baby.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jacquees Body Slammed A Man After He Punched Dreezy In The Face [VIDEO]

Dreezy is speaking out in defense of Jacquees after a video went viral of the aftermath of an altercation where she was assaulted in Mexico. It is unclear what caused the man to assault the Chicago rapper but in the video, you can see the unidentified man struggling to get up after Jacquees reportedly bodyslammed him as a result of punching Dreezy in the face.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Nick From 'Deadliest Catch' Battled Drug Addiction for Years Before His Death

Those who regularly tune into Deadliest Catch are all too familiar with the dangers crew members face. As the series' title suggests, working as a professional crab fisherman in Alaska comes with very real risks. Still, viewers were shocked when Nick McGlashan — who joined the Discovery Channel series back in 2013 and appeared as a deck boss in 78 episodes over the span of seven years — was reported dead at age 33.
WorldNew York Post

British kickboxer, 21, mauled to death by her brother’s dog

A 21-year-old British woman was mauled to death by her brother’s dog — which he adopted in hopes the pooch would also help his sister with her mental health struggles, an inquest heard. Keira Ladlow, a kickboxer who suffered from an unstable personality disorder, was found dead in her brother’s...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Mama June's boyfriend Geno Doak? Prison rumours explored

Eugene ‘Geno’ Doak is a cast member on Mama June: From Not to Hot. He and his girlfriend, Mama June, see themselves appearing in court during season 5 of the show. Geno and Mama June have overcome addiction issues in their life. And now that the pair are sober from drugs, they’re wanting to stay on the straight and narrow – not end up back in prison. So, let’s take a look at who Geno Doak is and where he is now…