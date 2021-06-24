Now You Can Add Mickey Hart’s Sonic Bathing To Your Wellness Routine

When dance and singer Jason Derulo penned "Get Ugly" in 2015, little did he think queer teens would be using it to come out to their friends and family. The track had shot up the charts at the time of its release and became a go-to tune at bar mitzvahs and dorm parties. Coming out to your loved ones can be nerve-wracking and that makes it harder to form coherent sentences as you prepare to have that life-altering conversation. Teens are now using the lyrics from Derulo's "Get Ugly"—This girl straight and this girl not—to do the heavy lifting for them as they come out of the closet.