Now You Can Add Mickey Hart’s Sonic Bathing To Your Wellness Routine

By Caroline Tell
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Your self-care practice is about to get a lot groovier. Mickey Hart, the iconic percussionist for the Grateful Dead is on a mission to awaken and expand our consciousness beyond the concert venue. The musician is releasing a new music meditation course titled Sound Consciousness: Drones for Sonic Bathing. In collaboration with Zakir Hussain, he’s produced 10 sonic bathing experiences paired with mind-bending animations of his own artwork. The course is available on Commune, a video course platform geared towards mindful, meditative pursuits. The first five segments of the 10-day course are available on Commune for free.

