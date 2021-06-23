Cancel
Griesheimer, Simmons weigh in on special session

Washington Missourian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri lawmakers began a special session in Jefferson City Wednesday that will revolve around funding the state’s Medicaid program. Gov. Mike Parson called the session Tuesday with the aim of having the state’s General Assembly renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowances, a program that taxes health care facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies in order to earn federal matching money. Without it, the state will lack the money to fund Medicaid unless it cuts other state programs.

