With the Utah Jazz eliminated, here is your rooting guide for the remainder of the NBA playoffs

Not too long after the series sweep of the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced that superstar guard Chris Paul tested positive for Covid-19 and will be moved into the NBA health and safety protocols. Announced prior to the season, those who come in contact with the virus (even if they are asymptomatic) must not participate in any workouts for a minimum of 10 days and be monitored during individual workouts for another two days. With the health and safety protocols slightly changing over the course of the season due to the release of vaccines, CP3 may be away from the team shorter than expected. In the meantime, the Suns will miss a significant part of their roster without Chris Paul, who is currently averaging 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the playoff. The team is expected to give an update on Chris Paul’s status later in the week. The Phoenix Suns are currently resting and waiting to see which team they will meet in the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Suns will face either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers, who are currently facing their own problems.