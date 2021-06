Initially settled by both the British and French in the early 18th century, Vermont was eventually settled by the United States. The conflicts between the two nations continued until the French defeat in the French and Indian War. While the Continental Congress refused to recognize Vermont's declaration of independence during the American Revolution, Vermont declared independence separately from the 13 original colonies. After being an independent republic for 14 years, Vermont was admitted to the union as the 14th state in 1790. The state's name derives from 'Montagne Verte,' French for a green mountain, giving rise to its nickname, "Green Mountain State." Skiers and snowboarders enjoy Vermont's mountains. Ben & Jerry's makes its ice cream in New Hampshire, as well as maple syrup. It is the country's leading producer of maple syrup.