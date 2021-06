Chances are that you may not be familiar with the genus Artemisia, but drive from Midland west and you have seen the silver-gray sage so common in our dry western landscapes. Artemisia is a large genus (200-400 species) in the family Asteraceae which includes sunflowers and daisies. Worldwide, wherever it thrives, it has a close and long association with human cultures who made use of its aromatic, medicinal and culinary properties. If you have used culinary tarragon in cooking, smelt a burning sage bundle, or tasted the liqueur absinthe or the aperitif vermouth, you have experienced this plant. Before we look at growing this plant in our gardens, let’s learn a little about its history.