Will Curtis Samuel be a stud or a dud for the Washington Football Team in 2021?. The Washington Football Team is a team that fans of the NFL should all be looking out for in 2021. A ton of moves have been made and the team has been completely revamped and retooled. With several moves on offense happening during free agency and the NFL Draft, the team looks significantly better heading into 2021 than they did coming into the 2020 season.