Politics

Short Takes from the Department of Public Works

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
Thanks to the DPW for announcements about the upcoming Compost Center schedule; normal refuse and recycling collection on Monday, July 5; DPW brush cutting (opt-out by July 1); the impact of landscaping choices on stormwater pollution; and the DPW’s E-Mail Alert program. The Compost Center Schedule ~ July 1 through...

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

