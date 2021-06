The 2021 Bedford High School interscholastic tennis season came to a close Thursday afternoon in the MIAA Division 2 North semifinals, as Concord-Carlisle defeated the BHS boys’ team, 4-1. C-C, a perennial powerhouse in the sport, was seeded sixth in the tournament with a record of 11-4. But in three post-season rounds, 10th-seeded Bedford was the first team to break through and win a match against the Patriots.