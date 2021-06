It wasn’t long ago that some Blue Jays fans questioned how much power Vladimir Guerrero Jr. really had. These days he has nothing to prove in that department. As of this writing, Vlad Jr. is currently tied for the major league lead at 23 long balls, sharing that distinction with two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Angels. In addition to the power Guerrero Jr. has had a remarkably well-rounded approach at the plate, slashing .337/.440/.671 across his first 70 games and 252 at-bats. Ohtani might be the current favourite for the AL MVP award, but Vladdy isn’t far behind him, and if the season ended today I think he’d be an obvious choice for the Hank Aaron award as the AL’s best overall hitter.