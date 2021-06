On a picture-perfect summer evening on Wednesday, eighth-graders at the John Glenn Middle School (JGMS) bid farewell to outgoing principal Kevin Tracy and set their sights on the high school as the Class of 2025. A slowly setting sun and a cool breeze accompanied the ceremony as families arrayed their blankets across Sabourin Field in a colorful display. A Hawaiian theme was chosen for the occasion and kids and parents responded with shirts and dresses dotted with palm trees and hibiscus and accented their outfits with cheerful plastic leis. A post-Covid euphoria was in the air as hugs and greetings were warmly exchanged.