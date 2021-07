By the time you read this, F9 will either be just under or just over $300 million worldwide. The franchise has earned $6.2 billion since June of 2001, making it the second-most successful “cinema first” franchise in history beyond only Star Wars ($10.5 billion in unadjusted global grosses over 11 live-action films since 1977. It is also arguably Hollywood’s biggest accidental franchise. Not only was The Fast and the Furious not intended to launch a series, but its current form is also a direct result of trying to craft glorified spin-offs and pass them off as sequels.