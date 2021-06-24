Cancel
Waterford, CT

Gardens at Harkness serve as muse to plein air painters

By Dana Jensen
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDXWP_0adZk5mj00
Beverly Schirmeier of Westbrook works on a pastel painting of the East Garden on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

Waterford — Painters often set up in the gardens at Harkness Memorial State Park to take inspiration from the colorful flora and vistas.

Beverly Schirmeier of Westbrook was working on a pastel painting of the East Garden on Wednesday at the park. She said she picked that garden because she knew the roses would be in bloom.

Schirmeier is a member of the Madison Art Society, which on Wednesdays meets at different locations to paint en plein air. Early at the time, she was aware of only one other person that had shown up at the park so far.

