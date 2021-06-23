BSI joins (ISC)² Official Training Partner program to help organizations address cybersecurity challenges

Joint Solution Ensures That Sensitive Data Is Always Protected No Matter Where It Resides – On-Premises, in the Cloud or in a Hybrid Infrastructure. Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a strategic partnership with Protegrity, a global leader in data security that protects sensitive data everywhere and future-proofs businesses as data-privacy regulations evolve. Together, Exasol and Protegrity enable organizations to run analytics against sensitive and private data securely and at scale. The new joint solution leverages the native Protegrity connector and the in-memory, MPP engine from Exasol, providing customers with advanced tokenization technology to identify, protect and analyze sensitive data faster than ever before.