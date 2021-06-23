BSI joins (ISC)² Official Training Partner program to help organizations address cybersecurity challenges
(ISC)² announced that BSI has joined its Official Training Partner program, delivering cybersecurity education across the U.S., U.K., Italy and the Republic of Ireland. BSI’s Consulting Services team will be responsible for delivering (ISC)² education and professional development programs for organizations, starting with courses aligned with the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certifications.www.helpnetsecurity.com