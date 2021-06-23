Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BSI joins (ISC)² Official Training Partner program to help organizations address cybersecurity challenges

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ISC)² announced that BSI has joined its Official Training Partner program, delivering cybersecurity education across the U.S., U.K., Italy and the Republic of Ireland. BSI’s Consulting Services team will be responsible for delivering (ISC)² education and professional development programs for organizations, starting with courses aligned with the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certifications.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isc#Information Security#Bsi#Official Training Partner#Ccsp#Global Managing#Channel Partner Sales#The Consulting Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Militaryaithority.com

U.S. Department of Defense Approves Two Additional (ISC)² Certifications as Requirements for Cybersecurity Staff

(ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that its healthcare security and cloud security certifications have been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as prerequisites of employment for certain security workforce categories. Following approval by the DoD Senior Information Security Officer and...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Cybersecurity Industry Leader Samir Kapuria Joins Crosspoint Capital Partners As Managing Director

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity investment firm focused on cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure software markets, today announced the appointment of Samir Kapuria as Managing Director where he will help lead the company's efforts to identify and grow world-class companies in the cybersecurity space.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM Kestrel threat hunting language granted to Open Cybersecurity Alliance

IBM has contributed the Kestrel threat analysis language to the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA). On Tuesday, the tech giant said that Kestrel helps Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and other professionals in the industry "streamline threat discovery," allowing experts to more quickly tackle cyberforensics investigations, breaches, and other incidents. Kestrel...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Accenture acquires Sentor to enhance its cyber defense services in Sweden

Accenture has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sentor was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ. The company’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection and incident-response capabilities, powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing and retail.
Businessaithority.com

Peter Meulbroek Named AWS Partner Network Ambassador, Strengthening Ness Cloud Expertise

Ness, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that Peter Meulbroek, head of cloud and data, has been named an AWS Partner Network (APN) Ambassador. He joins a select group of more than 50 APN Ambassadors in North America and more than 200 Ambassadors worldwide dedicated to helping clients define, develop, implement, and optimize their cloud strategy.
Businessfinextra.com

TruSight joins Cloud Security Alliance

TruSight, the financial industry’s leading provider of validated third-party risk data, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. TruSight’s extensive experience in assessing cloud service...
Softwareaithority.com

New Cloud Security Alliance Research Evaluates Hyperledger Fabric 2.0 Security, Provides Guidance Mapped To NIST Cybersecurity Framework

Report and checklist provide data compromise mitigation strategies for financial services industry. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released the Hyperledger Fabric 2.0 Architecture Security Report and accompanying Security Controls Checklist, the latest research from the CSA Blockchain/Distributed Ledger working group. The report and checklist, which align with NIST Cybersecurity Framework’s Controls, seek to help security and risk management leaders and regulators in the financial industry mitigate the negative consequences surrounding a data breach, which could result in the loss of trade, ownership, and trust between business stakeholders.
Politicshelpnetsecurity.com

U.S. DoD approves two (ISC)² certifications as requirements for cybersecurity staff

(ISC)² announced that its healthcare security and cloud security certifications have been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as prerequisites of employment for certain security workforce categories. Following approval by the DoD Senior Information Security Officer and a recommendation by the Cyber Workforce Advisory Group (CWAG) Certification Committee,...
CollegesGovernment Technology

Universities Partner for Online Cybersecurity Program

(TNS) — A new cybersecurity governance certificate program is being launched by Concordia and Dominican universities in River Forest. The program, expected to be available this fall, is designed to prepare students for managing rapid advancements in the burgeoning information technology field. The four-course certificate program will be delivered fully online and will be taught by instructors from both universities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Enlightened Accepted Into Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, Inc. is excited to announce it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program. As an AWS Select Consulting Partner who specializes in public sector programs, Enlightened is strategically positioned to deliver mission critical AWS solutions to government, state and local and commercial customers around the world.
ComputersComputer Weekly

(ISC)² makes ransomware education course free through 31 July

Cyber security professional membership and skills association (ISC)² is to make one of its most popular Professional Development Institute (PDI) courses, Ransomware: Identify, protect, defend, recover, available for free until the end of July 2021. Its PDI cyber security courses span more than 40 topics which are already free to...
Softwareaithority.com

Opsani Joins the AppDynamics Integration Partner Program

Customers to Benefit from Autonomous Application Performance Management. Opsani, a leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications, announced that the company has joined the AppDynamics Integration Partner Program (IPP) designed to empower companies with complementary technologies to integrate with the AppDynamics platform for the benefit of mutual customers and prospects. Thanks to its AI capabilities, Opsani autonomously remediates system performance challenges in real-time with AppDynamics metrics.
Businessmartechseries.com

Exasol Partners With Protegrity To Help Organizations Run Analytics Against Sensitive And Private Data Securely And At Scale

Joint Solution Ensures That Sensitive Data Is Always Protected No Matter Where It Resides – On-Premises, in the Cloud or in a Hybrid Infrastructure. Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a strategic partnership with Protegrity, a global leader in data security that protects sensitive data everywhere and future-proofs businesses as data-privacy regulations evolve. Together, Exasol and Protegrity enable organizations to run analytics against sensitive and private data securely and at scale. The new joint solution leverages the native Protegrity connector and the in-memory, MPP engine from Exasol, providing customers with advanced tokenization technology to identify, protect and analyze sensitive data faster than ever before.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

New TechSoup Global Study Finds Civil Society Organizations Moving to Adopt Cloud-Based Services and Cybersecurity Tools, But Challenges Remain

Global survey of the sector reveals COVID-19 accelerated move to the cloud for nonprofits, but gaps remain for planning, skills, and resources. SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- TechSoup, the leading nonprofit network facilitating distribution of technology solutions to civil society organizations globally, today released findings from the largest global research study of Civil Society Organization ever fielded to understand the data handling practices and digital readiness among nonprofits and to identify ways that organizations like TechSoup can help advance nonprofits' digital transformation journeys and enhance sector impact.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Imvision Joins The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program To Deliver Advanced API Security For Enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a leading API security company, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Imvision. The Imvision connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration to the Imvision API Security Platform.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Skupos Joins Mako Networks' VPN Cloud Partner Program

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Skupos, Inc. has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier for retail customers to participate in Skupos' fully managed, brand-funded programs and promotions that increase revenue and help stores stay competitive. The C-store data supplier’s distributed retailers that employ Mako Networks security solutions can now connect using Mako SD-WAN technology to ensure secure network connections.
ComputersPosted by
The Press

Linux Foundation Announces Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Industry Standard, Research, Training, and Tools to Improve Cybersecurity Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced new industry research, training, and tools - backed by the SPDX industry standard - to accelerate the use of a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) in secure software development.
Economyaithority.com

Cowbell Cyber Extends Partner Program to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced a new extension of its partnership program, Cowbell Connect, to include Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The first-of-its-kind program will provide MSSPs access to Cowbell Factors, Cowbell Insights and the AI-powered risk intelligence that anchors Cowbell’s precise underwriting.