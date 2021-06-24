The Palm Springs International Short Film Festival, ‘Short Fest,’ officially kicked off this week. The event is happening in-person once again this year and features 295 short films.

“For all of us who worked the virtual festival last year, this feels like we’re celebrating two festivals in one,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director, Palm Springs International Short Film Festival.

For many filmmakers, it will be the first time premiering their work inside a theater with the reaction of a live audience since the pandemic began.

“When everything’s online and virtual, it’s really hard to tell if people are engaging in a meaningful way,” said Allan Tran, a writer and director.

“There’s one moment in our film where everyone is supposed to cringe and I felt it in the audience. That was really satisfying to see,” said Lauren Goetzman, a producer.

Short Fest is running every day this week through next Monday June 28th.

You can purchase tickets at the Camelot Theaters at the Palm Springs Cultural Center or by visiting psfilmfest.org . You can also see a schedule of films playing HERE.

The post Palm Springs International Short Film Festival returns in-person, screening 295 films appeared first on KESQ .