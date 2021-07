India is warning of a new "Delta plus" mutation emerging from the Ganges River variant that the Centres for Disease Control says is seen in more than 20 per cent of all new cases in the United States.CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during the White House Covid-19 briefing that the delta variant doubled in the past week to account for more than a fifth of new cases. It was just 3 per cent several weeks ago."This is concerning but expected, knowing what we do about how efficiently this variant spreads, and by what we saw in the United Kingdom with...