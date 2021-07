Warren Buffett is not a fan of Zoom prefers conventional telephone. Videoconferencing is here to stay and will keep thriving as normalcy returns as the COVID-19 crisis continues to ease in many parts of the world. Perhaps the best known name in the group is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZM) and the videoconferencing service gained a new supporter: 97-year old Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.