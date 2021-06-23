Parx Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021
1st-$22,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.050, 47.160, 1:12.020, 1:38.780, 00.000, 1:42.910. Heart of a Dreamer123123-12-hd1-71-42-9¾A. Castillo2.40. Royal Coup123452-1½3-24-13-1½3-4¾D. Haddock7.20. Boston Light123341-hd1-hd3-1½4-2½4-2A. Adorno2.30. Quality Special123614-½4-hd5-35-1½5-¾A. Bowman8.60. Silver Edge123535-3½5-2666S. Gonzalez2.70. 2 (2)Nobiz Like Jetbiz15.807.204.00. 1 (1)Heart of a Dreamer4.002.60. 4 (4)Royal Coup3.40.www.midfloridanewspapers.com