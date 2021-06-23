Parx Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

Tuesday’s horse racing fixture list in Ireland sees action on the flat and we’ve picked out our Roscommon racing tips and best bets on the card. Just one meeting heads to post in Ireland on Tuesday where an eight-race card awaits punters on the flat in the evening. Featuring the Listed Lenabane Stakes there is also some competitive handicap action on the card and we’ve looked over the day’s Irish racing card to pick out our Roscommon racing tips on Tuesday.