Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Parx Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

1st-$22,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.050, 47.160, 1:12.020, 1:38.780, 00.000, 1:42.910. Heart of a Dreamer123123-12-hd1-71-42-9¾A. Castillo2.40. Royal Coup123452-1½3-24-13-1½3-4¾D. Haddock7.20. Boston Light123341-hd1-hd3-1½4-2½4-2A. Adorno2.30. Quality Special123614-½4-hd5-35-1½5-¾A. Bowman8.60. Silver Edge123535-3½5-2666S. Gonzalez2.70. 2 (2)Nobiz Like Jetbiz15.807.204.00. 1 (1)Heart of a Dreamer4.002.60. 4 (4)Royal Coup3.40.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parx#Dk B G#Fed Biz Angel#Correa6#D#4 Hd5#Equibase Company Llc#1 12 990#Ch C#Daily Double#Getoffmyback123434#Iron Lilly#Bow Town#Ch F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Parx, Combined

1st_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 12:57. Time 1:40.80. Fast. Also Ran_Slam Bang, Field Officer, Prefontaine, Just Grande. Exacta (7-2) paid $26.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-6) paid $33.52. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $22.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6f, clear. 1 (1)...
Indiana StateShelbyville News

Indiana Derby draws 46 nominations at Indiana Grand

The 27th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby has drawn 46 nominations, including four starters from this year’s Kentucky Derby. The race is set for Wednesday, July 7 and will be complemented by the 26th running of the Grade 3 $200,000 Indiana Oaks. A total of six stakes are slated for the program with a first post set for 2:25 p.m.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Sunday June 27th, 2021

1st-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:59.170. Winner: BR F, 2, by Just Amazing Jess-Determinedly. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Trs Amazing Gracie124412-½1-hdE. Navarrete, Jr.33.409.205.2015.70. Corona Ken124753-½2-1J. Dominguez16.6010.2013.00. Lil Sister124945-hd3-2D. Amaya4.004.30. Ts Perry Kool124331-hd4-½S. Smith7.50. Classinova1242109-½5-¾E. Escobedo1.50. Ts Tres My Dust125624-½6-nkB. Quiroz16.80. Casanovas Doll124108107-2¾A. Alvidrez5.20.
Oldham County, KYOldham Era

Horse Racing: Major Fed wins first race of 2021

Oldham County-based trainer Greg Foley’s first career Kentucky Derby horse, Major Fed, won his first race of 2021 on June 25 at Churchill Downs. The 4-year-old horse placed 10th in the 2020 Kentucky Derby for the Greg Foley Racing Stable, which has since trained the 2021 Derby’s fifth place finisher, O Besos.
Iowa Statewsn.com

Iowa Oaks (Prairie Meadows) Predictions, Picks, Betting Odds

If you're playing only to win, go with my top pick: Army Wife (5/2)!. Check out our predictions and odds for the Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows!. Graded stakes winners Pauline’s Pearl and Army Wife have drawn the first two spots in the starting gate as they headline a field of seven 3-year-old fillies set for Friday’s Grade 3 Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows.
Worldracingtips.com

Roscommon racing tips on Tuesday – Today’s Irish horse racing best bets

Tuesday’s horse racing fixture list in Ireland sees action on the flat and we’ve picked out our Roscommon racing tips and best bets on the card. Just one meeting heads to post in Ireland on Tuesday where an eight-race card awaits punters on the flat in the evening. Featuring the Listed Lenabane Stakes there is also some competitive handicap action on the card and we’ve looked over the day’s Irish racing card to pick out our Roscommon racing tips on Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Maxfield, Letruska earn Breeders' Cup spots

June 28 (UPI) -- Maxfield and Letruska took star turns in weekend horse racing, winning the big events on closing weekend of the Churchill Downs meeting and earning Breeders' Cup berths for their efforts. Double Thunder and Behave Virginia put up early markers among the 2-year-olds, also with victories at...
Iowa Statetwinspires.com

How to bet the 2021 Iowa Derby and Oaks

The signature night of racing of the Prairie Meadows meeting will come on Friday night with a trio of lucrative tilts on the slate. I will focus on the three-year-old races, which appear to be mostly straightforward. Race 6 -- Iowa Derby. A total of nine sophomores will contest the...