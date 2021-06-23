Cancel
Tennessee State

Resident Growth across the U.S. has Slowed but Tennessee continues Steady Upward Climb

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 6 days ago
A new report by HireAHelper looking at the U.S. states experiencing the most significant population declines. Total U.S. population growth decelerated to 0.35% year-over-year last year, the slowest growth rate since the Great Depression. At the national level, slowed population growth has resulted primarily from lower birth rates and reduced immigration. Researchers ranked states according to the percentage change in population since 2015.

On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

