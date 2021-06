The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held their tri-annual meeting on June 23-25 to review scientific data and vote on vaccine recommendations. The meeting, held at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, spent the first day on the Coronavirus Vaccines, including presentations regarding; an update on COVID-19 vaccine safety including myocarditis after mRNA vaccines, benefits and risks of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in adolescents, and an overview of data to inform recommendations for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting included discussion and public comment.