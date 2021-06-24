Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Displaying items by tag: Operation Dry Water

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign July 2–4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

richmondobserver.com
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Water#Boaters#Boating#Alcohol#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Equipment Operator I (Rockingham, NC) (Part-Time)

Equipment Operator I (Rockingham, NC) (Part-Time) This position reports to the Sanitation Superintendent and works under general supervision, operates a variety of equipment designed specifically for the collection of refuse and debris; performs operating functions requiring skill and competence in the collection of residential household garbage and other types of debris while driving a designated route may assist in the loading of such material, and performs duties as required. Should be able to use utility vehicles, general duty trucks, dump truck, front/rear loaders, hand tools and other equipment as required. Position requires the ability to follow written and oral directions and prepare simple records. Medium work to very heavy work. Experience in the operation of various types of heavy equipment or an equivalent combination of training. Standard high school graduate preferred. Possession of a valid NC Class B license required (Class A preferred) with air brake endorsement. EOE/AA/Handicap Compliance. Pre-employment drug test & physical required. Apply Rockingham City Hall 514 Rockingham Rd., Rockingham, NC through July 1, 2021.