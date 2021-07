My name is Mary S. and I am writing to you on behalf of all people affected with mental health issues in the State of Rhode Island. I was a pedestrian struck down by an uninsured motorist running a red light. Due to the nature of my accident, I lost my job and I require help both physically and mentally. I now rely on Medicare supplement insurance. I do not fall in the category of getting financial assistance so I try to look for all my providers to carry some type of insurance to offset my cost.