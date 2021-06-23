Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer. Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at...

klaq.com
Community Policy
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Blink-182 Founder Battling Cancer

Disturbing news arrived on Wednesday from Blink-182 -- arguably the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County -- when founding member Mark Hoppus tweeted out that he has cancer. Hoppus who along with fellow Poway native and original singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, formed Blink,...
CelebritiesBBC

Swaffham dad gets daughter's brain surgery scar tattoo

A father has had an image of his four-year-old daughter's brain surgery scar tattooed on his head so she does not feel like the "odd one out". Aaron Lambert's daughter Esme was diagnosed with a rare high-grade tumour near the spinal cord aged two. The decorator from Swaffham, Norfolk, said...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

How Travis Barker Became Gen-Z's Pop-Punk Whisperer

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. When Jaden Hossler, the TikTok heartthrob now recording moody rock songs as Jxdn, was born, the future founder of his record label was busy making Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Despite the generational gulf that separates them, the fresh-faced, freshly tatted-up, puffy-haired Hossler chose Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records as his label over multiple other bidders, and enlisted Barker as his producer. He sees his elder as a musical kindred spirit, “a real-ass dude,” and “one of my best friends.”
CharitiesKerrang

Rob Halford, Tenacious D, Duff McKagan and more join Ronnie James Dio fundraiser line-up

Next month’s Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund​’s global virtual fundraiser has just gotten even bigger. Joining the charity all-star event on July 10 are the following new names: Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D​’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and The Warning.
Celebritieswvli927.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
CelebritiesJezebel

Christina Aguilera Is on Britney Spears's Side

Everybody and their mother has issued a statement about Britney Spears’s conservatorship, but something about Christina Aguilera’s statement, which I wasn’t necessarily waiting for but expected just the same, feels like it comes from a place of recognition. Aguilera posted some nice words on her Instagram Story about Britney’s abusive...
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Korn Show Support for Fieldy Taking Indefinite Hiatus

Korn have shown their love and support for their bassist Fieldy Arvizu who announced yesterday (June 21) that he'd be taking an indefinite hiatus from the band. "We love and support our brother, Fieldy," they shared while reposting the bassist's original statement. "Health and family always come first." Fieldy announced...
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
CelebritiesPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

On Sister Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Jamie Lynn Spears Is Not Here for Our Nonsense

Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know she does support her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it. Taking to Instagram, the younger Spears clapped back hard at those who were critical of her for not outwardly showing support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her conservatorship. At times angry, at times emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’d back her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or re-take her throne as country’s pop queen.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Emily Davis Going Stronger Than Ever With Her New Folk-Punk Album

Emily Davis has been making music for over 10 years & during that time, she's built up quite an illustrious career: releasing 3 solo albums, many successful YouTube covers & side projects, & her band Emily Davis & The Murder Police has opened up for acts such as Bad Religion, Neko Case, Kyle Gass from Tenacious D among MANY others. Well she's back at it again with a brand new album that just dropped today called "Never A Moment Alone".
TV & VideosPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Reminisce Fun Times of How You Used Channel One News Class For

Some of us enjoyed the first period of the day in school that consisted of watching Channel One News that existed in some schools. If you were one of the few who enjoyed that first period then you know what channel I am talking about. It was Channel One News we fondly remember whispering over to our friends before really putting our brains to work.