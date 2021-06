Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: HARPERS FIRST RIDE. A force to be reckoned with in Maryland last fall, Harpers First Ride returned to the Claudio Gonzalez barn on Sunday, after a sojourn for Robertino Diodoro. He made his comeback a winning one, as he took a n/w3x allowance optional claiming race by 1 1/4 lengths. It was an effortless trip, as Angel Cruz rated him right off the lead, then moved him wide in the stretch and drew off late. He covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.45. In his last five starts of 2020, he won four stakes races, including a win in the Pimlico Special. This was his first win of the year. GMP Stables LLC, Arnold Bennewith, and Cypress Creek Equine are the winning owners.