Mantua poppies are in bloom until the end of June

Dating back to the Civil War, Taps is the haunting and distinctive melody played at US military funerals and as a call for “lights-out” to soldiers at night. Taps’ real name is “Extinguish Lights” and it was created by Union General Daniel Butterfield in July of 1862. He felt the call should sound more ‘melodious,’ so he re-worked his standard “lights-out” bugle call into the version we now know as Taps. Later that month, in 1862, the melody played at the funeral of a Union soldier killed in action. Captain John Tidball, who ordered the playing, was afraid that firing the traditional 21-gun salute could be confused by the Confederate army as an attack. His substitution of music for gunfire became the norm for military funerals, with Taps still played today to display military honors to the fallen.