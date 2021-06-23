Cancel
Mantua, UT

Mantua poppies are in bloom until the end of June

By Rod Boam
cachevalleydaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANTUA — The poppy patch near Mantua is in full bloom this month. The vivid reds attracted the Hansen family from South Ogden. They have come to experience the colorful flowered field every year for the past five years. The heat and lack of moisture has taken its toll on...

