The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has lived quite a life, evolving from an around-the-way girl to a legendary performer. Her legacy is now the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The film centers her career-defining sophomore album My Life. On the album's title track, then 23-year-old Mary was reflective as she sang, “If you looked in my life / And see what I've seen.” She takes that a step further on her new single “Hourglass,” which plays during the documentary's closing credits. This time Blige asks the listener to look at the months, days, hours, minutes and seconds of their own life.