What You Don't Know About Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy
Sandy Yawn first made waves when she joined Season 2 of "Below Deck: Mediterranean" in 2017. Yawn — better known as "Captain Sandy" — is only one of a handful of female yachting captains in the industry and weathered some doubts when she joined the crew. The Fort Lauderdale native got her start in yachting 30 years ago, after a turbulent adolescence that saw her drop out of high school and have multiple run-ins with the law, per Vanity Fair. Those experiences, as it turns out, made her the perfect candidate for the sailing show.