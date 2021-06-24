What You Don't Know About Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy

Captain Sandy Yawn recently teased that below deck mediterranean Season 6 puts her in a position where “some things happen, and it wasn’t easy for me to navigate.”. he told bravo The Daily Dish That while he had a great team, Season 6 was not without major challenges. like for example below deck sailing yacht crew, the below deck med The crew has to navigate the weather during a global pandemic. below deck sailing yacht The season was almost cut short when a charter guest fell ill. Thankfully he tested negative for Covid-19 (Coronavirus). But Yeon said Covid also shaped how his crew let off steam between charters. “When you get on the boat out of lockdown, it’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s like, ‘Party on!'” she said. “I felt like it was, that energy was, like, incredible.”