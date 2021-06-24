Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What You Don't Know About Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy

By Vinney Wong
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sandy Yawn first made waves when she joined Season 2 of "Below Deck: Mediterranean" in 2017. Yawn — better known as "Captain Sandy" — is only one of a handful of female yachting captains in the industry and weathered some doubts when she joined the crew. The Fort Lauderdale native got her start in yachting 30 years ago, after a turbulent adolescence that saw her drop out of high school and have multiple run-ins with the law, per Vanity Fair. Those experiences, as it turns out, made her the perfect candidate for the sailing show.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Deck#Med#Adolescence#Cancer#Vanity Fair#Women S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Captain Sandy Reveals, ‘Some Things Happen, and It Wasn’t Easy for Me to Navigate’

Captain Sandy Yawn recently teased that below deck mediterranean Season 6 puts her in a position where “some things happen, and it wasn’t easy for me to navigate.”. he told bravo The Daily Dish That while he had a great team, Season 6 was not without major challenges. like for example below deck sailing yacht crew, the below deck med The crew has to navigate the weather during a global pandemic. below deck sailing yacht The season was almost cut short when a charter guest fell ill. Thankfully he tested negative for Covid-19 (Coronavirus). But Yeon said Covid also shaped how his crew let off steam between charters. “When you get on the boat out of lockdown, it’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s like, ‘Party on!'” she said. “I felt like it was, that energy was, like, incredible.”
TV SeriesDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Preview: Why There’s Still Hope For A Hannah-Less Season 6

I’m keeping an open mind about this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. I think most would agree that Season 5 wasn’t the best season in the show’s run so far — that goes to Season 3, of course — but there is still promise for Season 6. After all, this Bravo series remains a dependably fun summer show and there are plenty of signs that prove this year could be a reset in the right direction.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Launching Tablescape Line Which Seemingly Shades Bugsy Drake

You can take Hannah Ferrier off the yacht, but you can’t take the snark out of the girl.  The former Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stew was terminated after five seasons on the show for alleged valium and CBD use during charter.  While fans were divided on whether the termination was warranted or not, most agree […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Launching Tablescape Line Which Seemingly Shades Bugsy Drake appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Captain Sandy Yawn Says Mathew Shea Is The Laziest And Has The Biggest Problem With Authority On Below Deck

What is it about Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck Mediterranean chefs?  Or chief stews for that matter.  Though, Sandy seems much happier with Katie Flood taking over for Hannah Ferrier this season.  But as for drama in the galley, well it’s either that Bravo sends one incompetent chef after another or Sandy is the […] The post Captain Sandy Yawn Says Mathew Shea Is The Laziest And Has The Biggest Problem With Authority On Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
E! News

Why Lady Michelle Is Captain Sandy's Favorite Below Deck Mediterranean Yacht to Date

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn dished all about her season six yacht, named Lady Michelle. Fans of the Below Deck franchise got a taste of the luxury vessel during season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Yet, in the new season of Below Deck Med, viewers will get a front row seat to what the yacht has to offer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Hannah Ferrier’s Replacement Katie Flood Hopes Fans Will Think She’s A “Refreshing” Presence On Below Deck Mediterranean

The biggest cast shake-up on Below Deck Mediterranean happened last season when OG Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier was fired.  Captain Sandy Yawn, at the behest of “maritime” law terminated Hannah for failing to register her prescriptions medications.  Bosun Malia White found valium and a CBD pen in Hannah’s belongings, then waited for a perfect opportunity […] The post Hannah Ferrier’s Replacement Katie Flood Hopes Fans Will Think She’s A “Refreshing” Presence On Below Deck Mediterranean appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Who Is 'Below Deck Med's' Malia White Dating These Days?

Of all the types of drama that bubble up on Below Deck, one that viewers can almost always count on is the boat-mance. No matter how seasoned or green the yachties are, any on-board hookup invariably leads to a spectacle once the initial honeymoon period wears off, and in our experience, that usually doesn’t take long at all.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Where Is 'Below Deck Med's' Queen of Theme, Bugsy Drake, Now?

It's hard to believe that it's been a whole year since viewers last caught up with the crew on Below Deck Mediterranean, but Season 6 promises many surprises in store. For one, HBIC Hannah Ferrier is no longer the yacht's chief stew. (She was fired after Malia snitched on her for bringing a vape pen and Valium onboard.) And super yacht Wellington has been switched out for one Bravo viewers have never seen before: Lady Michelle.
TV & Videosamericanpeoplenews.com

Below Deck Med’s Katie Was ‘Pissed Off’ By Chef Mathew’s Injury

A rocky introduction! Below Deck Mediterranean‘s season 6 chief stew Katie Flood got honest about how Chef Mathew Shea‘s injury shook up the crew during their very first charter. “Obviously I wasn’t happy. I was annoyed. I was pissed off,” Flood exclusive told Us Weekly about the injury that turned...
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Captain Sandy Yawn Shades Captain Lee Rosbach For How He Reprimanded Delores Last Season On Below Deck

Once the Below Deck Franchise expanded into three separate show, it was inevitable to start comparing and contrasting the crew, especially the captains.  Below Deck still has its original Captain Lee Rosbach, the one that set the tone for the entire series.  Below Deck Mediterranean boasted Captain Sandy Yawn as the first female captain that […] The post Captain Sandy Yawn Shades Captain Lee Rosbach For How He Reprimanded Delores Last Season On Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
Trouble Relationshipbravotv.com

Captain Glenn Shephard Reacts to Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan's Breakup: "I'm Very Sad"

The news of Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan's breakup rocked the world of Below Deck earlier this spring. And few were more upset by the news than Captain Glenn Shephard. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht boss shared his reaction to his former crew members' split during a recent chat with Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn on Bravo's official YouTube channel. "Yeah, I talked to Paget a couple weeks ago, and I don't know if they're gonna get back together. Doesn't seem like it," Captain Glenn said. "I'm very sad because they were a rock solid couple. I don't know. They were together for quite a number of years, too. And I love them. They're very close friends of mine."
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Meet the Cast

All aboard Lady Michelle! Captain Sandy and Malia White are back for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean — and they are joined by a whole new group. Sandy and Malia are coming back after a dramatic previous season that included the exit of Hannah Ferrier. Hannah, who had been...
TV Showsrealitytitbit.com

Who is Matthew Shea from Below Deck Mediterranean? Meet the chef on Instagram!

Below Deck Mediterranean is serving all the drama once again in 2021. The Bravo show is back for a sixth season and brings with it some new faces!. Following the departure of chef Kiko, Matthew Shea has joined the Below Deck Mediterranean crew. However, it doesn’t look as though his journey has been plain sailing so far. Could Captain Sandy have another firing on her hands in season 6?