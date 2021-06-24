ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: SE Texas deserves its fair share of storm aid

The housing shortage in Southeast Texas eased a bit this week with the news that nearly 300 apartments units have become available in Port Arthur and Orange thanks to federal grant money administered by the Texas General Land Office. The GLO allocated $7.5 million to repair the 208-unit Pebble Creek Apartments in Port Arthur and $8.7 million to construct the Silver-Leaf in Orange, an 80-unit senior complex. The apartments are intended to replace affordable rental housing damaged or destroyed by Tropical Storm Harvey.