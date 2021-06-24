Why exercise may help ease depression

If you obsess about sleep, you already know that there are good and bad positions you should be use in bed. The worst sleep position of all? It's sleeping on your stomach (without a pillow underneath your midsection for support). "This position puts the most pressure on your spine's muscles and joints because it flattens the natural curve of your spine," observes Raymond J. Hah, MD, a spine surgeon at USC. "Sleeping on your stomach also forces you to turn your neck, which can cause neck and upper back pain."