Why exercise may help ease depression

Union Leader
 6 days ago

JUST LIKE SELENA GOMEZ said, “If I don’t work out ... everything about me just feels a bit down,” a lot of folks rely on exercise to banish the blues. Now neuroscientists from the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness have found out how exercise does that oh-so-welcome magic trick. They discovered that, in mice, exercise stimulates the production of a molecule called lactate. It then acts as an antidepressant by helping cool excess brain oxidation and inflammation, nourishing neurons and even stimulating the growth of new nerve connections.

www.unionleader.com
