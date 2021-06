On this week's episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver a loaded show coming on the heels of Texas governor Greg Abbott signing the new NIL bill which will go into effect July 1 and allows for student-athletes in the state to profit on their name, image and likeness. Chip and Taylor discuss how the NCAA's lack of handling of the NIL situation could lead to the ultimate demise of the organization's control over Power Five football conferences, while also weighing in on ways Texas student-athletes could benefit from this bill immediately if the NCAA doesn't deliver guidelines prior to July 1.