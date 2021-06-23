Cancel
Rochester, MN

Much Needed Rainfall

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, we will be receiving some much needed rainfall. The rainfall will range from a half an inch to an inch for our area (with lower totals being closer to Rochester and Austin and higher totals being in Iowa). Our area has been experiencing a drought this year, with total rainfall for the year being over six inches below what we normally see by this time of year. The amount of rain we receive will also depend on how early we start to receieve showers, as we could see closer to an inch if the showers pop up before noon.

