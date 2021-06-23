Philips announces first patient enrollment in DEFINE GPS global multicenter study
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the official start of the DEFINE GPS study, with the first patient being enrolled by the study’s Principal Investigator, Dr. Allen Jeremias, at St. Francis Hospital, New York (U.S.). The global, multi-center, prospective, randomized controlled DEFINE GPS study will investigate if guidance by instantaneous wave-free ratio (iFR) measurements co-registered on the angiogram demonstrates superior outcomes and improves the cost-effectiveness of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures to open blocked coronary arteries. DEFINE GPS employs an adaptive study design, estimated to include up to 3,200 participants across 100 sites worldwide and will be one of the largest studies ever sponsored by Philips.www.dotmed.com