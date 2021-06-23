Philips announces first patient enrollment in DEFINE GPS global multicenter study

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company's Phase 2b trial of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) for the treatment of refractory ascites. The trial— A Study for Evaluation of BIV201 to Reduce Ascites and Complications in Patients with Cirrhosis and Refractory Ascites —is being conducted at nine prestigious research centers in the U.S. (NCT04112199). Two additional patients have consented to the pre-randomization observation period, and 7 more potential participants have been identified through pre-screening.