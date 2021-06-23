Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Philips announces first patient enrollment in DEFINE GPS global multicenter study

DOT med
 13 days ago

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the official start of the DEFINE GPS study, with the first patient being enrolled by the study’s Principal Investigator, Dr. Allen Jeremias, at St. Francis Hospital, New York (U.S.). The global, multi-center, prospective, randomized controlled DEFINE GPS study will investigate if guidance by instantaneous wave-free ratio (iFR) measurements co-registered on the angiogram demonstrates superior outcomes and improves the cost-effectiveness of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures to open blocked coronary arteries. DEFINE GPS employs an adaptive study design, estimated to include up to 3,200 participants across 100 sites worldwide and will be one of the largest studies ever sponsored by Philips.

www.dotmed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Study Design#Heart Health#Multi#Gps#Phg#Phia#St Francis Hospital#Angiogram#Pci#European#Ffr#Intravascular#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed#Angiographically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Country
Netherlands
Related
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study finds no evidence for remdesivir's benefit in severe COVID-19 patients

As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic spread invisibly over the world, frantic attempts were made to identify new or repurposed drugs that would help these patients recover from their infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Among these drugs includes remdesivir, which is a broad-spectrum nucleoside...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Asieris Announces First Patient Treated In Europe In APRICITY, The Multinational Phase III Clinical Trial Of APL-1702, Cevira®

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) today announced dosing of the first patient in Europe in its multinational, multicenter, Phase III clinical trial (APRICITY) of its photodynamic drug-device combination product APL-1702, Cevira® which is being developed for a novel non-surgical treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brickell Biotech Announces Initiation Of A Phase 1 Study Of Sofpironium Bromide Gel In Primary Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis Patients By Its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical In Japan

BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kaken"), recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sofpironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis (PPH) in Japan.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Editas Medicine Announces Enrollment Of The First Pediatric Cohort In The BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial Of EDIT-101 For The Treatment Of LCA10 Following IDMC Endorsement

IDMC endorsed proceeding with first pediatric cohort based on a review of clinical safety data from adult low-dose and adult mid-dose cohorts. Concurrently enrolling the adult high-dose cohort in the BRILLIANCE trial. Company plans to report initial EDIT-101 clinical data in September. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie Announces First Patient Enrolled In BIV201 Phase 2b Clinical Trial For Ascites

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company's Phase 2b trial of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) for the treatment of refractory ascites. The trial— A Study for Evaluation of BIV201 to Reduce Ascites and Complications in Patients with Cirrhosis and Refractory Ascites —is being conducted at nine prestigious research centers in the U.S. (NCT04112199). Two additional patients have consented to the pre-randomization observation period, and 7 more potential participants have been identified through pre-screening.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lumos Pharma Announces OraGrowtH212 Trial Of LUM-201 In PGHD Is Open For Enrollment

Single-Center Phase 2 Trial to Study the Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and Unique Pulsatile Mechanism of Action of LUM-201 at Two Dose Levels. AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that the OraGrowtH212 Trial, a Phase 2 PK/PD study of the company's lead asset LUM-201 for the treatment of patients with pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD), is open for enrollment.
Lewisville, TXmassdevice.com

Orthofix announces U.S. launch, first patient implant of 3D-printed spacer system

Orthofix (NSDQ:OFIX) announced today that it launched and implanted the first 3D-printed Forza Ti PLIF spacer system in the U.S. Lewisville, Texas-based Orthofix’s 3D-printed Forza Ti posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) spacer system uses the company’s Nanovate technology to comprise a titanium lumbar interbody device that allows the bone to grow into and through the spacer, according to a news release.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Compugen Doses First Patient In COM701/Opdivo® (nivolumab) Phase 1b Cohort Expansion Study

HOLON, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the combination expansion cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COM701, Compugen's first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, in combination with Opdivo ® (nivolumab). The indications for the combination therapy expansion cohort, ovarian, breast, endometrial and colorectal cancers were selected based on preclinical biomarker assessments.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Paragonix Technologies Announces GUARDIAN-LUNG, the First Global Registry for Studying Donor Lung Preservation

Paragonix Technologies, Inc. today announces the launch of its clinical global registry, GUARDIAN-LUNG ( G lobal U tilization A nd R egistry D atabase for I mproved preserv A tion of do N or LUNG s) . The GUARDIAN-LUNG study is unlike any lung donation registry as it seeks to evaluate a missing piece of the organ donation process: the impact of methods and technologies used for lung preservation and transportation on the success of transplant surgery.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results Of Pharmacokinetic Study Of LYR-210 In Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis

-- Results Support 505(b)(2) NDA Pathway for LYR-210 WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced positive topline results from the company's pharmacokinetic (PK) study of LYR-210. Data obtained from the study are supportive of LYR-210's safety profile and provide a PK bridge to the established safety of mometasone furoate (MF) for a 505(b)(2) pathway for New Drug Approval (NDA) submission.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment Of The 52 Week Liver Biopsy Patient Population In The Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Study Of Resmetirom

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) - Get Report announced today achievement of the planned target enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical trial, MAESTRO-NASH. Serial liver biopsy and safety data from patients enrolled in MAESTRO-NASH coupled with safety data from MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, an additional large Phase 3 study, are expected to support the planned Subpart H (Accelerated Approval of New Drugs for Serious or Life-Threatening Illnesses) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Madrigal will continue to enroll additional patients beyond those required for accelerated approval to provide for the clinical outcomes portion of the MAESTRO-NASH Phase 3 clinical trial of resmetirom.
Public Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Curcumin Complex Studied in COVID-19 Patients

East Windsor, NJ—Sabinsa’s Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine was used as adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 in a double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial conducted on COVID-19 patients in India, according to a press release. The trial involved a total of 140 patients with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms of COVID-19. Patients...
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) recently announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Celsion GmbH Announces Commencement Of Enrollment In Oxford University's Phase 1 Study With ThermoDox® And Focused Ultrasound In Pancreatic Cancer

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, Celsion GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celsion Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announces commencement of enrollment in Oxford University's Phase I PanDox study with ThermoDox ® in conjunction with Focused Ultrasound in patients with pancreatic cancer. ThermoDox ® is Celsion's proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin.
Scienceonclive.com

Phase 3 MOMENTUM Study Completes Enrollment in Myelofibrosis

Enrollment to the pivotal phase 3 MOMENTUM trial, which is evaluating the novel JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2 inhibitor momelotinib vs danazol in patients with symptomatic myelofibrosis and anemia, has completed. Enrollment to the pivotal phase 3 MOMENTUM trial (NCT04173494), which is evaluating the novel JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2 inhibitor momelotinib vs danazol...
HealthDOT med

Philips announces first patient treated with its new real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter, VeriSight Pro

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the first minimally-invasive heart procedure using its new real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) catheter. The Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure was carried out by Mohamad Adnan Alkhouli, M.D., at Mayo Clinic (Minnesota, U.S.). Used together with Philips Premium Cardiology Ultrasound System (EPIQ CVx), the real-time 3D Philips Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro – offers superior 2D and 3D live image guidance for a wide range of procedures in structural heart disease and electrophysiology, allowing interventionalists to navigate procedures with ease, provide superior care, and optimize cath lab performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy