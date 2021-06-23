Cancel
Private sector COVID-19 task force wraps up; governor urges vaccinations

By Tabitha Mueller
thenevadaindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Steve Sisolak answers questions during a press conference inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) In a sign of the pandemic winding to a close, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced the disbanding of the state's COVID-19 Private Sector Task Force — a group of private citizens responsible for fundraising and supporting efforts to mitigate and recover from the virus.

