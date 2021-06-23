Cancel
Fluorescence umpolung enables light-up sensing of N-acetyltransferases and nerve agents

By Chenxu Yan, Zhiqian Guo, Weijie Chi, Wei Fu, Syed Ali Abbas Abedi, Xiaogang Liu, He Tian, Wei-Hong Zhu
Cover picture for the articleIntramolecular charge transfer (ICT) is a fundamental mechanism that enables the development of numerous fluorophores and probes for bioimaging and sensing. However, the electron-withdrawing targets (EWTs)-induced fluorescence quenching is a long-standing and unsolved issue in ICT fluorophores, and significantly limits the widespread applicability. Here we report a simple and generalizable structural-modification for completely overturning the intramolecular rotation driving energy, and thus fully reversing the ICT fluorophores’ quenching mode into light-up mode. Specifically, the insertion of an indazole unit into ICT scaffold can fully amplify the intramolecular rotation in donor-indazole-π-acceptor fluorophores (fluorescence OFF), whereas efficiently suppressing the rotation in their EWT-substituted system (fluorescence ON). This molecular strategy is generalizable, yielding a palette of chromophores with fluorescence umpolung that spans visible and near-infrared range. This strategy expands the bio-analytical toolboxes and allows exploiting ICT fluorophores for light-up sensing of EWTs including N-acetyltransferases and nerve agents.

ChemistryNature.com

Light-driven decarboxylative deuteration enabled by a divergently engineered photodecarboxylase

Despite the well-established chemical processes for C-D bond formation, the toolbox of enzymatic methodologies for deuterium incorporation has remained underdeveloped. Here we describe a photodecarboxylase from Chlorella variabilis NC64A (CvFAP)-catalyzed approach for the decarboxylative deuteration of various carboxylic acids by employing D2O as a cheap and readily available deuterium source. Divergent protein engineering of WT-CvFAP is implemented using Focused Rational Iterative Site-specific Mutagenesis (FRISM) as a strategy for expanding the substrate scope. Using specific mutants, several series of substrates including different chain length acids, racemic substrates as well as bulky cyclic acids are successfully converted into the deuterated products (>40 examples). In many cases WT-CvFAP fails completely. This approach also enables the enantiocomplementary kinetic resolution of racemic acids to afford chiral deuterated products, which can hardly be accomplished by existing methods. MD simulations explain the results of improved catalytic activity and stereoselectivity of WT CvFAP and mutants.
ScienceScience Daily

Breakthrough for tracking RNA with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope -- without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

All trans retinoic acid alleviates coronary stenosis by regulating smooth muscle cell function in a mouse model of Kawasaki disease

Coronary artery (CA) stenosis is a detrimental and often life-threatening sequela in Kawasaki disease (KD) patients with coronary artery aneurysm (CAA). Therapeutic strategies for these patients have not yet been established. All-trans-retinoic acid (atRA) is a modulator of smooth muscle cell functions. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of atRA on CA stenosis in a mouse model of KD. Lactobacillus casei cell wall extract (LCWE) was intraperitoneally injected into 5-week-old male C57BL/6 J mice to induce CA stenosis. Two weeks later, the mice were orally administered atRA (30 mg/kg) 5 days per week for 14 weeks (LCWE + atRA group, n = 7). Mice in the untreated group (LCWE group, n = 6) received corn oil alone. Control mice were injected with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS, n = 5). Treatment with atRA significantly suppressed CA inflammation (19.3 ± 2.8 vs 4.4 ± 2.8, p < 0.0001) and reduced the incidence of CA stenosis (100% vs 18.5%, p < 0.05). In addition, atRA suppressed the migration of human coronary artery smooth muscle cells (HCASMCs) induced by platelet-derived growth factor subunit B homodimer (PDGF-BB). In conclusion, atRA dramatically alleviated CA stenosis by suppressing SMC migration. Therefore, it is expected to have clinical applications preventing CA stenosis in KD patients with CAA.
ScienceNature.com

Cell migration guided by long-lived spatial memory

Living cells actively migrate in their environment to perform key biological functions—from unicellular organisms looking for food to single cells such as fibroblasts, leukocytes or cancer cells that can shape, patrol or invade tissues. Cell migration results from complex intracellular processes that enable cell self-propulsion, and has been shown to also integrate various chemical or physical extracellular signals. While it is established that cells can modify their environment by depositing biochemical signals or mechanically remodelling the extracellular matrix, the impact of such self-induced environmental perturbations on cell trajectories at various scales remains unexplored. Here, we show that cells can retrieve their path: by confining motile cells on 1D and 2D micropatterned surfaces, we demonstrate that they leave long-lived physicochemical footprints along their way, which determine their future path. On this basis, we argue that cell trajectories belong to the general class of self-interacting random walks, and show that self-interactions can rule large scale exploration by inducing long-lived ageing, subdiffusion and anomalous first-passage statistics. Altogether, our joint experimental and theoretical approach points to a generic coupling between motile cells and their environment, which endows cells with a spatial memory of their path and can dramatically change their space exploration.
CancerNature.com

CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions regulating mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling

The YAP/TAZ transcriptional programme is not only a well-established driver of cancer progression and metastasis but also an important stimulator of tissue regeneration. Here we identified Cerebral cavernous malformations 3 (CCM3) as a regulator of mechanical cue-driven YAP/TAZ signalling, controlling both tumour progression and stem cell differentiation. We demonstrate that CCM3 localizes to focal adhesion sites in cancer-associated fibroblasts, where it regulates mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. Mechanistically, CCM3 and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) mutually compete for binding to paxillin to fine-tune FAK/Src/paxillin-driven mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. In mouse models of breast cancer, specific loss of CCM3 in cancer-associated fibroblasts leads to exacerbated tissue remodelling and force transmission to the matrix, resulting in reciprocal YAP/TAZ activation in the neighbouring tumour cells and dissemination of metastasis to distant organs. Similarly, CCM3 regulates the differentiation of mesenchymal stromal/stem cells. In conclusion, CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions that controls mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling.
ScienceNature.com

DHX9-dependent recruitment of BRCA1 to RNA promotes DNA end resection in homologous recombination

Double stranded DNA Breaks (DSB) that occur in highly transcribed regions of the genome are preferentially repaired by homologous recombination repair (HR). However, the mechanisms that link transcription with HR are unknown. Here we identify a critical role for DHX9, a RNA helicase involved in the processing of pre-mRNA during transcription, in the initiation of HR. Cells that are deficient in DHX9 are impaired in the recruitment of RPA and RAD51 to sites of DNA damage and fail to repair DSB by HR. Consequently, these cells are hypersensitive to treatment with agents such as camptothecin and Olaparib that block transcription and generate DSB that specifically require HR for their repair. We show that DHX9 plays a critical role in HR by promoting the recruitment of BRCA1 to RNA as part of the RNA Polymerase II transcription complex, where it facilitates the resection of DSB. Moreover, defects in DHX9 also lead to impaired ATR-mediated damage signalling and an inability to restart DNA replication at camptothecin-induced DSB. Together, our data reveal a previously unknown role for DHX9 in the DNA Damage Response that provides a critical link between RNA, RNA Pol II and the repair of DNA damage by homologous recombination.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

Strategic approach of multifaceted antibacterial mechanism of limonene traced in Escherichia coli

Antibacterial potential of Limonene against Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) pathogens was studied and mechanism explored. Microscopic techniques viz. Fluorescent Microscopy (FM), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) indicated membrane disruption, cellular leakage and cell death of Escherichia coli (E. coli) cells when treated with limonene. Leakage of intracellular proteins, lipids and nucleic acid confirmed membrane damage and disruption of cell permeability barrier. Further, release of intracellular ATP, also suggested disruption of membrane barrier. Interaction of limonene with DNA revealed its capability in unwinding of plasmid, which could eventually inhibit DNA transcription and translation. Differential expression of various proteins and enzymes involved in transport, respiration, metabolism, chemotaxis, protein synthesis confirmed the mechanistic role of limonene on their functions. Limonene thus can be a potential candidate in drug development.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0000277 sequesters miR-4766-5p to upregulate LAMA1 and promote esophageal carcinoma progression

Growing evidence has indicated that circular RNAs (circRNAs) play a pivotal role as functional RNAs in diverse cancers. However, most circRNAs involved in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) remain undefined, and the underlying molecular mechanisms mediated by circRNAs are largely unclear. Here, we screened human circRNA expression profiles in ESCC tissues and found significantly increased expression of hsa_circ_0000277 (termed circPDE3B) in ESCC tissues and cell lines compared to the normal controls. Moreover, higher circPDE3B expression in patients with ESCC was correlated with advanced tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stage and dismal prognosis. Functional experiments demonstrated that circPDE3B promoted the tumorigenesis and metastasis of ESCC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, bioinformatics analysis, a dual-luciferase reporter assay, and anti-AGO2 RNA immunoprecipitation showed that circPDE3B could act as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) by harboring miR-4766-5p to eliminate the inhibitory effect on the target gene laminin α1 (LAMA1). In addition, LAMA1 was significantly upregulated in ESCC tissues and was positively associated with the aggressive oncogenic phenotype. More importantly, rescue experiments revealed that the oncogenic role of circPDE3B in ESCC is partly dependent on the miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis combined with validation experiments showed that epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) activation was involved in the oncogenic functions of the circPDE3B–miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis in ESCC. Taken together, we demonstrate for the first time that the circPDE3B/miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis functions as an oncogenic factor in promoting ESCC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion by inducing EMT, implying its potential prognostic and therapeutic significance in ESCC.
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Retraction Note: Transplantation of Mouse Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Podocytes in a Mouse Model of Membranous Nephropathy Attenuates Proteinuria

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51770-0, published online 29 October 2019. The authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the authors reported several irregularities in the histopathology images presented, specifically:. Figure 3A: The H&E/PI panel looks identical to the PI/H&E (day 20) panel in Figure 4. Figure 3A: The MT/NT panel...
EnvironmentNature.com

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Controversy remains over the climate consistency of finance flows despite its centrality in the Paris Agreement (Article 2.1(c)). Two main interpretations dispute the goal’s reach, threatening its transformational potential. If left unresolved, the controversy may also mask trade-offs, allowing for unintentional harm to countries already vulnerable to climate change. Here we build on four methods to show that Art. 2.1(c) comprises a new meaning of ‘finance’ under the United Nations negotiations. In contrast to climate finance provision to developing countries (Art. 9), the climate consistency of finance flows represents a purpose that relies on support and action to transform the global financial system. Implementation of Art. 2.1(c) requires engagement by governments and non-state actors, including the financial sector. While solutions for Art. 2.1(c) will need to be adequate for countries’ contexts, accounting of trade-offs should ensure some level of convergence towards a global, timely and equitable progress towards climate consistency of finance flows.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
ChemistryNature.com

Using collective knowledge to assign oxidation states of metal cations in metal–organic frameworks

Knowledge of the oxidation state of metal centres in compounds and materials helps in the understanding of their chemical bonding and properties. Chemists have developed theories to predict oxidation states based on electron-counting rules, but these can fail to describe oxidation states in extended crystalline systems such as metal–organic frameworks. Here we propose the use of a machine-learning model, trained on assignments by chemists encoded in the chemical names in the Cambridge Structural Database, to automatically assign oxidation states to the metal ions in metal–organic frameworks. In our approach, only the immediate local environment around a metal centre is considered. We show that the strategy is robust to experimental uncertainties such as incorrect protonation, unbound solvents or changes in bond length. This method gives good accuracy and we show that it can be used to detect incorrect assignments in the Cambridge Structural Database, illustrating how collective knowledge can be captured by machine learning and converted into a useful tool.

