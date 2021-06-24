One Nation Under Greed: The profit incentives driving the American Police State

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Motorcycle Patrol Unit escorted a single American flag for the annual Nation of Patriots ‘Passing the Flag’ tour. Approximately 50 civilian motorcycle riders, all of whom were military veterans, participate in this event each year to honor all Armed Forces personnel, past, present and fallen. The tour begins in Madison, Wisconsin on Memorial Day weekend by escorting the tour’s ceremonial American flag through the 48 contiguous United States over the course of 100 days, covering over 14,000 miles. The flag will return to Madison, WI shortly after Labor Day, where it will rest until the next year’s tour. Louisiana State Police was proud to be a part of this escort. For more information about the “Passing the Flag” tour, visit https://www.nationofpatriots.com.