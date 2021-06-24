Cancel
Law Enforcement

One Nation Under Greed: The profit incentives driving the American Police State

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ― Frédéric Bastiat, French economist.

EconomyEurekAlert

One nation under contract

For decades, the famous American poet Wallace Stevens lived a double life: He was also an insurance executive. Occasionally, Stevens would write about his day job. It may not be his most transcendent work, but the essays are revealing. "If private companies can continue to expand with profit and adapt...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Police and data practices: The blackout incentive

Is your police chief or elected sheriff doing a good job of keeping their department's employees, whom your taxes pay for, accountable to laws and policies?. Trick question. There is no way for you to know. While Minnesota legislators this session have pushed various proposals that intend to improve police...
Philadelphia, PAReporter

Jerry Shenk: America: A nation of government dependents

Government spending is out of control. Through profligacy and dysfunction at the federal and state levels, and in local governments like Philadelphia’s, politicians have destroyed government as America’s Founders envisioned it. The national debt is already approaching the cumulative net, including the illiquid asset value of America’s top 1 percent....
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Louisiana State Police escort American Flag

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Motorcycle Patrol Unit escorted a single American flag for the annual Nation of Patriots ‘Passing the Flag’ tour. Approximately 50 civilian motorcycle riders, all of whom were military veterans, participate in this event each year to honor all Armed Forces personnel, past, present and fallen. The tour begins in Madison, Wisconsin on Memorial Day weekend by escorting the tour’s ceremonial American flag through the 48 contiguous United States over the course of 100 days, covering over 14,000 miles. The flag will return to Madison, WI shortly after Labor Day, where it will rest until the next year’s tour. Louisiana State Police was proud to be a part of this escort. For more information about the “Passing the Flag” tour, visit https://www.nationofpatriots.com.