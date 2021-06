Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE will release a new single, "Knives", on Friday, June 18. A teaser for the track is available below. Last September, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget told "The Ex-Man" podcast that the band would enter the studio before the end of 2020 to begin recording the follow-up to 2018's "Gravity" album. He said: "We're, I'd say, 85 percent [done] writing. We did a bunch [in 2019]. Obviously, we did fuck all this year. Matt's [Tuck, vocals/guitar] been down the last few weeks, down at my place, up in the garage, in the studio, so we've been demoing. I think we've got about five or six in the last few weeks as well — four or five, maybe — to add to the list. There's about 20 songs, but we're weeding out the [best] ones [for the album]."