Greenlight Guru and MedCrypt partner to provide cybersecurity solutions for medical devices
San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) June 22nd, 2021 -- Greenlight Guru, medical device quality management software (QMS) company, and proactive healthcare cybersecurity developer MedCrypt, today announce a strategic partnership to simplify the way medical device solution providers collaborate and increase the security posture of life-saving technologies. MedCrypt’s cybersecurity software paired with Greenlight Guru’s eQMS solutions offer medical device manufacturers (MDMs) both proactive security features and ongoing quality management services to ensure better security preparedness.www.dotmed.com