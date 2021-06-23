Greenlight Guru and MedCrypt partner to provide cybersecurity solutions for medical devices

The accounting/bookkeeping software fintech Xendoo announced on Thursday (July 1) that it had formed a partnership with Gusto to create a new service called Xendoo Payroll. Lil Roberts, founder and CEO of Xendoo, said that working with Gusto was an obvious decision, as both companies share the same market: small business owners looking to streamline their bookkeeping, payroll or benefits needs. The next step will be a long-term, deeper tech partnership between the South Florida-based Xendoo and Gusto, which is headquartered in San Francisco.