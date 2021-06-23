The InterMed Group announces program to manage cyber risk in clinical medical equipment
ALACHUA, FL (June 23, 2021) The InterMed Group (www.intermed1.com) announced the formation of a cohesive cybersecurity suite of services that caters to the rising demand for stronger cyber protections within healthcare. InterMed’s program combines education, physical inventory assessment, and integrated services for prevention, detection and containment, and assimilation of results. With an increasing amount of Healthcare Technology being connected to or housing ePHI there is growing concern about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. InterMed’s holistic approach to “cyber hygiene” is designed to be paired with the medical equipment and staffing aspects of each facility; it has been designed to be implemented with minimal disruption.www.dotmed.com