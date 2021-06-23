Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The InterMed Group announces program to manage cyber risk in clinical medical equipment

DOT med
 13 days ago

ALACHUA, FL (June 23, 2021) The InterMed Group (www.intermed1.com) announced the formation of a cohesive cybersecurity suite of services that caters to the rising demand for stronger cyber protections within healthcare. InterMed’s program combines education, physical inventory assessment, and integrated services for prevention, detection and containment, and assimilation of results. With an increasing amount of Healthcare Technology being connected to or housing ePHI there is growing concern about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. InterMed’s holistic approach to “cyber hygiene” is designed to be paired with the medical equipment and staffing aspects of each facility; it has been designed to be implemented with minimal disruption.

www.dotmed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Medical Equipment#Risk Management#Technology Management#Medical Device#The Intermed Group#Alachua#Www Intermed1 Com#Intermed#Healthcare Technology#Jumpteams Services#Security Plus#Hcispp#Philips#Siemens Ct#Oem#Numed#Ge Healthcare#Chtm#Chisl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces the Opening of Its 40th Clinic and Listing on the UK Patient Access

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that today the Company will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list through Patient Access. Travel restrictions in the United Kingdom keep revenues flowing into the Company through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travellers going to 'Amber List' countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics. The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12 million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.
Healthbioworld.com

U.S. lacks cyber oversight of hospitals’ networked medical devices

As cyberattacks on U.S. hospitals continue to increase with health care’s growing reliance on technology, a new report from the U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) has flagged Medicare’s requirements for being silent on the cybersecurity of networked medical devices. The OIG’s study found hospitals are not required to identify networked device cybersecurity in their emergency preparedness risk assessments, and as a result, they don’t include this information “very often.”
Health ServicesSteamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: What is care management?

While recovering from a surgery or illness in the hospital, there are a lot of things to think about, from scheduling follow-up appointments, finding a physical therapist, sorting through bills or even getting a ride home. That’s where the care management team can help. This team of registered nurses and...
Health Servicessantaclaritamagazine.com

Heritage Sierra Medical Group

Welcome to Heritage Sierra Medical Group – your all-in-one primary and specialty care network with 450+ local providers. Our commitment to you, is an empowered relationship with health through a modern approach to concierge care. Concierge care allows you to stay connected with your primary care provider through in-office appointments,...
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | ATS Automation, BRINOX, TASI Group

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Report.
Medical & Biotechbeincrypto.com

Tokenizing Medical Research —Triall Digitizes Clinical Trials

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the systems and processes of various industries across the globe. Naturally, the healthcare industry has been one of the most disrupted industries, with healthcare systems around the world being overwhelmed by the fast-spreading virus. However, this impact has also triggered the rapid development of...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Clinical Decision Support Software Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | GE, Roche, Claricode, Philips Healthcare

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Clinical Decision Support Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Clinical Decision Support Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Clinical Decision Support Software investments till 2029.
TechnologyLaw.com

Reducing Vendor Count May Not Eliminate Cyber Risk, but Will Companies Try Anyway?

Outsourcing has become a valuable tool for legal departments grappling with increasing workloads and decreasing head counts. But while a robust number of outside vendors may be good for productivity, it also increases an organization’s cyberattack surface. So it’s little surprise that some businesses are trying to reduce the number of outside providers they rely upon.
HealthWTVF

Hillside Medical Clinic #20

Andrew Rinehart from Hillside Medical talked about their special offer. Call (615) 576-5000 or log on to www.HillSideMedicalClinic.com now for a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $400 value FREE.
Phoenixville, PAphoenixvillechamber.org

The Clinic Announces New Leadership

PHOENIXVILLE, PA (JUNE 29, 2021) – The Clinic, a nonprofit medical facility serving uninsured patients in the Greater Phoenixville area, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christi Seidel as its new Executive Director. Christi brings to The Clinic a deep commitment to mission along with a wealth of diverse experience that will guide The Clinic into the future, including leadership, strategic planning, marketing and operations management. She was chosen as the top candidate after a thorough search process that included input from The Clinic’s Board of Directors, staff and key funders.
Small Businessbusinessnewsdaily.com

PEOs and Risk Management

Risk management helps to keep your company operational after a calamitous event. A PEO can help manage your company's workplace safety and security, drug testing, and hiring and firing processes. PEO risk management saves you money and time while allowing your company access to other HR services. This article is...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Medical equipment loan program remains robust

WESTFIELD-Since purchasing medical equipment can be costly, the Westfield Council on Aging has a medical equipment loan program that has proven to be a lifesaver for many in the area. “The senior centers throughout Western Massachusetts closed their doors to the public in March 2020,” said Tina Gorman, executive director,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A Guide To Programs For Emerging Managers

If there’s one thing you learn as an emerging manager, it’s that support is key. Knowing how to best manage your time, and having the support system to do so, is crucial to enable you to focus on doing what matters most: investing in great companies. While investing is the most important thing, people don’t often tell you all that is involved with starting your own fund. Fund formation, fundraising, brand building and being a responsible fiduciary are among the necessary but less lauded manager duties that are not for the faint hearted.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Tracking the Medications that Increase Risk of DED

Medications that may cause or worsen symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) are numerous, and particularly include antidepressants and various glaucoma therapies. Instead of observing the effects of entire drug classes, researchers in a new study looked at how individual medications may pose a risk for presentations of dry eye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy