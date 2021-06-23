Rosie on the House: Repurpose unused pool with composite deck

Forgot to take pictures, it was burning hot today in Big Pine. Headed out early for tiles, current is between 4-4.5 knots in shallow. Couldn’t figure out how to hold bottom so we left out deep hoping it wouldn’t be so fast. Found Mahi on the way out on different sets of birds, all nice schoolies. No big ones but no need to even think about measuring. Went deep and it was running about 3-3.5 knots. Figured out how to run the boat with the wind and waves and held bottom for the most part. Caught Rosies, our biggest tile ever (I thought it was a grouper the way it was fighting and giving the rod a hard time), and about a 4 ft shark. Weather turned so we packed it in and headed in shallow again hoping to see if our néw way of drifting with this crazy current would work. We held bottom and caught 5 more tiles and came in. Saw some fish busting in 420 threw a jig and hooked into a Bonita. I bled it out and trying it as sashimi. It was awesome, we couldn’t tell the difference between blackfin, skipjack, or bonito to be honest. Won’t be throwing them back anymore. Be safe out there with these summer storms.