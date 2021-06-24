The Pantheon of 49ers Greats
Technically, the San Francisco 49ers have a Ring of Honor and a museum to commemorate their best players.
But a Ring of Honor can't come close to representing all the great people who have worked for the 49ers since Bill Walsh became the head coach in 1979. Plus, I didn't decide get to decide which players made the Ring of Honor, so it doesn't count. Sorry.
Here are the greatest 49ers of the modern era, according to me. Here is my Pantheon of 49ers greats in no particular order.
THE PANTHEON
1. Jerry Rice
2. Joe Montana
3. Ronnie Lott
4. Dwight Clark
5. Roger Craig
6. Tom Rathman
7. John Taylor
8. Freddie Solomon
9. Brent Jones
10. Steve Young
11. Bryant Young
12. Justin Smith
13. Patrick Willis
14. NaVorro Bowman
15. Merton Hanks.
16. Eddie DeBartolo Jr.
17. Carmen Policy
18. Bill Walsh
19. George Seifert
20. Mike Holmgren
21. Eric Wright
22. Frank Gore
23. Vernon Davis
24. Joe Staley
25. Fred Dean
26. Harris Barton.
27. Guy McIntyre
28. Keena Turner
29. Randy Cross
30. Jesse Sapolu
31. John McVay
32. Bobb McKittrick
33. Eric Davis
34. Dennis Green
35. Sam Wyche
36. Ira Miller
37. Lowell Cohn
38. Joe Starkey
PEOPLE IN THE WAITING ROOM OF THE PANTHEON
1. George Kittle
2. Fred Warner
PEOPLE WHO SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN THE PANTHEON BUT GOT TRADED
1. DeForest Buckner
PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT ALLOWED WITHIN 50 FEET OF THE PANTHEON
1. Jed York
2. John York
3. Denise York