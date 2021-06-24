The Pantheon of 49ers Greats

Technically, the San Francisco 49ers have a Ring of Honor and a museum to commemorate their best players.

But a Ring of Honor can't come close to representing all the great people who have worked for the 49ers since Bill Walsh became the head coach in 1979. Plus, I didn't decide get to decide which players made the Ring of Honor, so it doesn't count. Sorry.

Here are the greatest 49ers of the modern era, according to me. Here is my Pantheon of 49ers greats in no particular order.

THE PANTHEON

1. Jerry Rice

2. Joe Montana

3. Ronnie Lott

4. Dwight Clark

5. Roger Craig

6. Tom Rathman

7. John Taylor

8. Freddie Solomon

9. Brent Jones

10. Steve Young

11. Bryant Young

12. Justin Smith

13. Patrick Willis

14. NaVorro Bowman

15. Merton Hanks.

16. Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

17. Carmen Policy

18. Bill Walsh

19. George Seifert

20. Mike Holmgren

21. Eric Wright

22. Frank Gore

23. Vernon Davis

24. Joe Staley

25. Fred Dean

26. Harris Barton.

27. Guy McIntyre

28. Keena Turner

29. Randy Cross

30. Jesse Sapolu

31. John McVay

32. Bobb McKittrick

33. Eric Davis

34. Dennis Green

35. Sam Wyche

36. Ira Miller

37. Lowell Cohn

38. Joe Starkey

PEOPLE IN THE WAITING ROOM OF THE PANTHEON

1. George Kittle

2. Fred Warner

PEOPLE WHO SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN THE PANTHEON BUT GOT TRADED

1. DeForest Buckner

PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT ALLOWED WITHIN 50 FEET OF THE PANTHEON

1. Jed York

2. John York

3. Denise York