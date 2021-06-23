Cancel
Reston, VA

Radiologist characteristics predict performance in screening mammography

DOT med
 13 days ago

Reston, VA – According to a new study, by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute and the American College of Radiology’s National Mammography Database Committee, the most influential radiologist characteristics impacting mammography interpretive performance were geography, breast sub-specialization, performance of diagnostic mammography, and performance of diagnostic ultrasound. Published June...

