This watermelon salad represents everything I want to eat once the outdoor temperatures start to rise in the summer. The cold, juicy watermelon is so refreshing, but the spice from the jalapeños and a little touch of salt keep the sweetness from feeling sticky. A bright splash of acid comes in from the limes, some cooling green herbs add color and flavor, and a little toss of sesame seeds adds unexpected texture. This salad is a great with Thai basil, but feel free to snip a few leaves of any variety you have growing in your garden, or even swap in mint if you prefer.