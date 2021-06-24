‘The Office’ Director Ruined a Take by Laughing Loudly During a Steve Carell Scene

It’s amazing what people can find on the internet when they go looking, since if anyone is paying attention and has a decent to excellent memory they might recall a time when Steve Carell wasn’t nearly as popular as he is today. The funny thing is that it sounds as though Steve thought he’d hit the jackpot when he scored this commercial, and at the time it was likely that it felt that way since McDonald’s is a big deal when it comes to filming a commercial, as over the years their commercials have featured several big-name celebrities. At the time this was filmed he was still a part of The Second City in Chicago, where plenty of big names have rolled through in the past, and was likely thinking that things couldn’t possibly get any bigger than they were at that moment. Luckily for Steve things did start getting bigger since in the 90s, when this was filmed, he was still largely unknown to a lot of people. But by sticking with his act he was starting to get big in the early 2000s and, as it’s been seen, he’s become one of the best-known comedians in the world.