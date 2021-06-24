Cancel
‘The Office’ Director Ruined a Take by Laughing Loudly During a Steve Carell Scene

By Wendy Michaels
 6 days ago
The Office cast has admitted to more than their fair share of moments when they laughed while filming a scene and ruined takes. One episode’s director even lost it during a Steve Carell and Amy Ryan scene because she thought the actors broke character — but that wasn’t the case at all.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

