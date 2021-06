The Washington Mystics are currently 5-6 in the 2021 WNBA season, good for SDFDFSDF in the league standings. It’s great to see the team back at the Entertainment and Sports Arena this season and that they will have full crowds of fans next week. But if you are hoping to see the same team that went 26-8 and won the 2019 WNBA Finals, this team clearly not at that level.