Chris Warnagiris, a United States Marine major accused of taking part in the 6 January Capitol riot, has pleaded not guilty to all nine of the charges against him, according to NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane.Mr Warnagiris, 40, was the first active-duty service member charged in connection to the Capitol attack. He was arrested in May, accused of pushing his way into the building and forcibly holding a door open to let other rioters in.“According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol on Jan 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding...