COVID-19 activity in Washington County was discussed at the recent county board of health meeting. Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski stated that positive case numbers have been down recently, as the county’s seven-day average positive test rate has been around 2% for the last two weeks. The last death reported in the county was on May 21st. Pettit-Majewski says she is monitoring the Delta variant which is said to be highly contagious, “Right now it’s really prevalent in Missouri and also in Colorado and those are really highly visited states for summer vacations. People going to Ozarks, people going to Branson, people hiking to Colorado. So we do have concern about our low vaccination rates just as an overall I think we’re at 43% so we might see an increase as people come back from their summertime travel.”