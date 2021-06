Turns out, both Batman and Iron Man will be at this weekend's Somernites Cruise. No, we won't have a stand-off between costumed do-gooding billionaires Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark on the Fountain Square. But there will be someone in the famous Bat-suit there with the Batmobile to spread a positive message, and there will be special ride from the '50s on hand that shares a name with the metal-armored Avenger.