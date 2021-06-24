Union primed: Teamsters aims to step up efforts to unionize Amazon workers
NEW YORK — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million delivery workers, is setting its sights on Amazon and its fleet of drivers. On Thursday, it will vote on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority. The Teamsters accuse the nation’s second-largest private employer of exploiting employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security.www.bostonherald.com