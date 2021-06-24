Sports Media World Reacts To Jay Williams Situation

Jay Williams goes on Twitter and claims Celtics new HC is their first Minority HC. I could possibly understand the mistake if he was actually the second but he closer to number 7 an one was even coach while Williams had been around the league, Doc Rivers. The part that makes it a Duke thing is that he then tried to claim that his account was hacked. Yep that was it. someone hacked your account to post that. Dukies wouldn't know anything about the truth or integrity. have the guts to stand up and own it that you made a very misinformed/inaccurate statement and move on. Don't show yourself to be an even bigger ass by making up a story that a 5 year old would not believe. How pathetic.