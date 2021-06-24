Cancel
NBA

Sports Media World Reacts To Jay Williams Situation

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jay Williams found himself in hot water after writing an inaccurate tweet earlier on Wednesday about Ime Udoka being the first coach of color hired by the Boston Celtics. The ESPN NBA analyst shared the message from his personal account earlier in the afternoon, but the tweet was soon deleted after numerous other users quickly pointed out that the claim was false. Bill Russell, Tom Sanders, K.C. Jones, M.L. Carr and Doc Rivers all coached the Celtics prior to Udoka’s hiring.

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
152K+
Followers
31K+
Post
78M+
Views
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com
