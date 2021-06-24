Sports Media World Reacts To Jay Williams Situation
Jay Williams found himself in hot water after writing an inaccurate tweet earlier on Wednesday about Ime Udoka being the first coach of color hired by the Boston Celtics. The ESPN NBA analyst shared the message from his personal account earlier in the afternoon, but the tweet was soon deleted after numerous other users quickly pointed out that the claim was false. Bill Russell, Tom Sanders, K.C. Jones, M.L. Carr and Doc Rivers all coached the Celtics prior to Udoka’s hiring.thespun.com