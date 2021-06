(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Dr Randeep Guleria, head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), said the corona third wave was inevitable in the country and the third wave would arrive in six to eight weeks and results in a major loss. He said people were no longer following the rules after the lock-down restrictions were eased in the states. He expressed concern that even now people are gathering and ignoring rules such as physical distance and using a mask. He opinioned that these situations will result in the third wave of corona in India.